BILLINGS - One person died in a Billings apartment fire.

The fire broke out late Friday in the Fraser Tower residential building at 715 S. 28th Street.

A tenant who lived in Apartment No. 501 suffered life-threatening injuries during the fire and was transported to the hospital where he later died, the Billings Fire Department said in a press release.

The fire caused estimated damages and property loss of $40,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.