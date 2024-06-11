Investigation into fatal weekend Flathead County crash continues

KALISPELL — An investigation into a Saturday afternoon fatal crash on U.S. Highway 2 in Flathead County is continuing.

The one-vehicle crash happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. at mile marker 164 near Nyack Flats.

According to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, callers reported the vehicle crashed into some trees and then caught on fire.

The victim of the crash has not yet been identified and the remains have been taken to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula so that an autopsy can be performed.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and the Montana Highway Patrol are continuing to investigate the fatal crash.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.