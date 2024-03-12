Investigation into February Noxon fire continues

THOMPSON FALLS — The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on the investigation into a fire that destroyed three businesses in Noxon on Feb. 27, 2024.

The Sheriff’s Office posted a statement on social media asking the public to refrain from speculating about the cause of the fire and spreading rumors regarding the start of the blaze.

The fire remains is being investigated by the state fire marshal, a private fire investigator and the Sanders County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office says that at this point in the investigation, there are no findings that indicate arson.

The statement also asked that if someone believes they have factual information regarding this case, to contact the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office and refrain from sharing it on social media as it could inhibit the investigation.