Investigation underway into fatal shooting involving authorities near Philipsburg

PHILIPSBURG — The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting on Highway 1 near Philipsburg on Sunday, according to a press release from the Montana Attorney General's Office.

The incident began around 4 p.m. when a suspect allegedly entered the Sunshine Station bar and threatened patrons with a gun before fleeing the scene.

Granite County Sheriff's Office deputies located the suspect, who led officers on a brief pursuit that ended on Highway 1.

According to DCI, the suspect pointed a gun at an officer, prompting the officer to fire his duty weapon. The suspect was killed in the shooting.

No officers were injured during the incident, and the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Identities of both the officer and suspect have not been released.

We will continue to keep you updated once we learn more.

