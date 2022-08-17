Investment of $18 million announced to increase child care accessibility across Montana

In an effort to increase child care access across the state, Governor Greg Gianforte and the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) announced on Wednesday an investment of $18 million towards child care innovation grants.

“For too long, Montana’s working families faced a shortage of child care providers, putting them between a rock and a hard place,” Gov. Gianforte said.

The funding is intended to support 31 child care innovation grants within Montana. The investment specifically targets child care deserts, which are defined as areas of elevated child care shortages. The primary goal of the project is to customize capacity in relation to community needs.

Applicants for the grants were required to address a demonstrated community need, affordability of child care, increased access to childcare in underserved communities, quality child care for children, and sustainability of a high-quality child care workforce and programming.

“We look forward to these numerous projects moving forward to meet existing needs,” DPHHS Director Charlie Brereton said. “We appreciate the careful thought and planning that went into the applications that we believe will make a tremendous difference in Montana.”

The grant amounts range from $142,000 to $1 million and serve these Montana counties: Glacier, Gallatin, Missoula, Mineral, Ravalli, Lewis and Clark, Beaverhead, Carter, Flathead, Granite, Yellowstone, Jefferson, Carbon, Deer Lodge, Sweet Grass, Fergus, Judith Basin, Petroleum, and Cascade.