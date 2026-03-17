Irish heritage celebrated at Montana State Capitol

HELENA — A sea of green was in attendance this St. Patrick’s Day at the Montana State Capitol for Irish heritage celebrations.

The Irish flag was raised bright and early outside at the flag plaza, a four-decade tradition that sets Montana apart from other states.

From there, the crowd assembled in the Rhotunda for an event hosted by the Thomas Francis Meagher Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. Festivities included performances by the Ternan Irish Dancers, the Pipes and Drums of the Black Devils and a rendition of “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling.”

Governor Greg Gianforte, Lewis and Clark County Commissioner Tom Rolfe, and Helena City Commissioner Sean Logan all read proclamations declaring it Irish Heritage Day.

“Each year, we gather at our State Capitol to celebrate Montana’s rich Irish heritage and recognize the generations of Montanans of Irish descent who helped shape our great state,” Gov. Gianforte said. “Today, we honor the faith, tradition, and strong sense of community that Irish Americans have brought to Montana for generations.”

(WATCH: Crowd at Montana Capitol sings "When Irish eyes are smiling")

Crowd at Montana Capitol sings "When Irish eyes are smiling"

People in attendance told MTN this is always a fun event that they’re proud to share with their families and the community.

“I mean, it's so cool. I used to come here with my parents, and I just live down the street,” said Kevin Casey, who attended with his family. “So, you know, we'll take any opportunity to come up to the capital. And even more, even better, when you get a chance to dress up.”

As always, the statue of Thomas Meagher was dressed for the occasion by the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

MTN News

The Immortal Irishman was born on August 3, 1823, in Waterford City, Ireland, to Thomas Meagher and Alicia Quan. His father was a wealthy merchant and the mayor of the city.

Meagher had four siblings: a brother and three sisters. Only Thomas and his older sister Christine lived past childhood. Their mother died when Meagher was three years old.

Raised Roman Catholic, Meagher was a prominent Irish political figure with the Young Irelanders who spoke out against English influence in the country. In 1847, Meagher helped lead an Irish independence movement in the country called the “Irish Confederation.” During this time, he was given a tricolor of green, white and orange by French women sympathetic to the Irish cause. That flag would later become the official flag of Ireland.

The Young Irelander Rebellion of 1848 ended when Meagher and his compatriots were arrested, tried and convicted of sedition. He was exiled to Tasmania, but later immigrated to the U.S. and served as a general in the Civil War before making his way to Big Sky Country.

Meagher was appointed Secretary of the Territory of Montana, but soon after arriving, he was designated acting Governor. Ever the politician, Meagher tried to create a working relationship between the territory’s Republican executive and judicial branches and the Democrat-led legislature. Those attempts failed, and Meagher ended up making enemies in both camps.

Meagher died mysteriously near Fort Benton in 1867. Sometime in the early evening of July 1, 1867, Meagher is said to have gone overboard from a steamboat into the Missouri River. There is still much debate about whether his death was an accident or foul play. His body was never recovered.

