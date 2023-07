KALISPELL - A 42-year-old Kalispell man died in a Sunday evening one-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 2.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the accident happened shortly after 9 p.m. near mile marker 141, outside of Columbia Falls.

The driver was headed westbound when his vehicle drifted off the road.

The victim over-corrected, causing the Ford F750 to roll over.

The man — who was not wearing a seatbelt — was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The MHP is continuing to investigate the crash.