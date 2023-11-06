Kalispell police investigate bomb threats

KALISPELL — Kalispell police report they are investigating two bomb threats that happened Saturday evening.

At approximately 9:00 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, the Kalispell Police Department responded to a grocery store in the northeast area of town for a reported bomb threat, per a press release.

Kalispell police say out of an abundance of caution, the store was evacuated while store management and officers conducted a thorough walk-through, finding nothing suspicious inside. Moments later, a store in Columbia Falls received a similar threat with the same outcome.

There is no known threat to the public currently.

In the press release, Kalispell police say stores across the nation have received threats with similar, if not identical, details.

If anyone has information regarding this case, contact Investigations Captain Ryan Bartholomew at (406) 758-7793