Kids help restock Lake Frances with walleye fingerlings

VALIER — It’s that time of the year to release walleye fingerlings in Lake Frances in Pondera County. Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks released about 50,000 fingerlings, and this year, children were invited to help release the little fish - and hopefully come back later to catch the big ones.

Katie Vivian, a fishery biologist with FWP, said, "We stock a lot of reservoirs along the Front, so they will be stocking walleye from Fort Peck into Lake Francis. This year we decided to make it a kids event and invite kids from the local communities to come out and help us, and every kid has an opportunity to put a couple of buckets of fish in the lake. And we're going to talk about walleye and the fisheries within Frances and why we do what we do."

She explained, "We're pretty passionate about getting kids involved in their natural resources and get them excited about fisheries and wildlife. Today is just another great chance to reach out to local kids, get them excited about fish, talk about our different native and non-native species in Montana, and talk about how we manage our resources around the area."



TRENDING



FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter