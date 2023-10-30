Kira Thomsen ties kills mark as Montana State tops rival Montana to reclaim Main Line Trophy

BOZEMAN — In their second Brawl of the Wild volleyball meeting of the season, Montana State got even with rival Montana with a four-set victory Friday night at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse to reclaim the Main Line Trophy.

The Bobcats took the first set 25-19. MSU then mounted a comeback that fell short in the second set, with the Griz taking it 26-24. Montana State then won the third 25-21 and the fourth 25-13 to finish the match.

According to Montana State sports information, senior outside hitter Kira Thomsen's 21 kills in the match tied the all-time school record of 1,451 set by Diane Terrall from 1978-1981. Thomsen's 21 kills were a match high. Bobcats junior outside hitter Jourdain Kamps, an Ennis native, had 14.

Mardi CHauhlantseff and Maddie Kremer each had 10 kills to pace Montana. The Griz swept the Bobcats in their first meeting this season on Sept. 29 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.