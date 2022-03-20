Watch
NewsMontana News

Actions

Large bag of marijuana found in Mineral County

Large bag of marijuana found in Mineral County
Mineral County Sheriff's Office
Large bag of marijuana found in Mineral County
MicrosoftTeams-image.png
Posted at 12:22 PM, Mar 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-20 14:22:21-04

MISSOULA — Mineral County Sheriff's deputies were called on Friday to the Henderson exit of I-90 for a report of a bag of marijuana being found.

Sheriff Mike Toth estimates that the bag weighs about 200 pounds.

He said a 'Good Samaritan" called in the tip to authorities who found it lying open near the exit at about 11 p.m.

There are no markings on the commercial-sized bag to identify the owner of the marijuana.

Transporting marijuana is illegal.

Toth said they will keep the marijuana for about a week to see if anyone claims it. If it's not claimed, it will be destroyed.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader