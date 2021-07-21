Laurel man dies in crash near Miles City

A 41-year-old Laurel man is dead and a 36-year-old Baker man hospitalized following a fiery, one-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday morning near Miles City.

The Montana Highway Patrol reported that the vehicle of unknown make and model was heading into a left curve on state Highway 489 when the driver went off the road to the left and entered into a broadside skid.

The vehicle overturned in a ditch, and both occupants were ejected, according to the highway patrol. The vehicle then burst in flames and was unidentifiable by authorities, according to the highway patrol.

The Laurel man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Baker man was flown to Holy Rosary Healthcare in Miles City.

Neither man was wearing a seat belt.