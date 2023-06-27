Law enforcement investigating human remains found by Elk Park

BOULDER — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating the discovery of human remains located in a remote area outside of Elk Park in Jefferson County. Elk Park is about 4 miles north of Butte.

According to the press release, the remains were discovered by recreationists late Monday night, June 26.

The cause and manner of death are under investigation with the assistance of the Montana Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation.

Elkhorn Search and Rescue, Jefferson Valley Search and Rescue, True North Search Dogs, the Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff’s Office, the Helena Police Department, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, the Montana Highway Patrol, and the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest assisted with the incident.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.