Let's go Bobcats: Ticket info for playoff game announced

John Miller - MTN NEWS
Posted at 3:04 PM, Dec 13, 2021
BOZEMAN - Heads up, MSU Bobcat fans. The university has announced plans for ticket sales for this weekend's FCS Semifinals game.

Montana State will host South Dakota State at home Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at noon after the Jackrabbits defeated Villanova 35-21.

Season ticket holders have until 5 pm on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, to purchase their season tickets for the Semifinal game. Unpurchased season tickets will go on sale to the general public at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, Dec 14th.

Hear what head coach Brent Vigen had to say to media today ahead of the NCAA FCS Football semifinal against South Dakota State.

