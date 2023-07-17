Libby man dies in early Monday morning crash on Highway 2

MISSOULA - A 42-year-old man from Libby died in an early Monday morning one-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 2.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the victim was heading eastbound in the area of Hppy's Inn shortly before 12:30 a.m. when his vehicle drifted off the road and hit a guardrail.

The Chevy Silverado pickup truck then went down an embankment and rolled over several times.

The man — who was not wearing a seatbelt — was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

MHP reports speed is suspected to have been a factor in the crash which remains under investigation.