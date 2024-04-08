Lookout Pass Ski extends season thanks to fresh snow

LOOKOUT PASS — It might be spring but don’t hang up your skis just yet.

Lookout Pass Ski and Recreation Area announced it's extending its ski season after getting 8" of fresh snow in the past 48 hours.

The area will remain open seven days a week through April 14, and will likely continue to operate until April 21, 2024.

Around 90% of the mountain is open with four chairlifts which gives skiers access to 47 open trails.

The mountain is also offering a discounted rate to anyone who brings a season pass from a different resort — even if that resort is closed for the season.

