DARBY — As the weather continues to ramp up Lost Trail Ski Area has decided to close on Friday, January 12, 2024.

In a Facebook post, they say the closure is to ensure the safety of staff and guests.

Several other area ski areas are also closed on Friday including Whitefish Mountain Resort and Montana Snowbowl near Missoula.

Elsewhere in Montana, Showdown Montana southeast of Great Falls and Great Divide ski area northwest of Helena are closed on Friday.