UPDATE: Crews remain on scene of major fire near Kalispell

UPDATE: 8:54 a.m. - December 31, 2025

KALISPELL - Crews from several fire departments remain on the scene of a fire that broke out late Tuesday at the Montana Timberline Firewood Company northeast of Kalispell.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage are not yet known.

We have a reporter at the scene and will have additional information as it becomes available.

MTN News

(first report: 11:05 p.m. - December 30, 2025)

KALISPELL — Fire crews from across Flathead County are currently battling a blaze at Montana Timberline Firewood Company in the Helena Flats area near Kalispell.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino told MTN that law enforcement is assisting with roadblocks around the scene.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is asking drivers to plan alternate routes around Helena Flats Road to allow firefighters to perform their duties safely.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.