UPDATE: Crews remain on scene of major fire near Kalispell

Numerous fire departments responded late Tuesday to a fire at the Montana Timberline Firewood Company.
Fire crews from across Flathead County are currently battling a blaze at Montana Timberline Firewood Co. in the Helena Flats area near Kalispell.
Major fire sparks in Helena Flats area near Kalispell
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE: 8:54 a.m. - December 31, 2025

KALISPELL - Crews from several fire departments remain on the scene of a fire that broke out late Tuesday at the Montana Timberline Firewood Company northeast of Kalispell.

We have a reporter at the scene and will have additional information as it becomes available.

Montana Timberline Firewood Company Fire Map

(first report: 11:05 p.m. - December 30, 2025)

KALISPELL — Fire crews from across Flathead County are currently battling a blaze at Montana Timberline Firewood Company in the Helena Flats area near Kalispell.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino told MTN that law enforcement is assisting with roadblocks around the scene.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is asking drivers to plan alternate routes around Helena Flats Road to allow firefighters to perform their duties safely.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage are not yet known.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.

