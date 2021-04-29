Man airlifted after a train collided with a vehicle near Townsend

TOWNSEND — One man was airlifted to the hospital Wednesday after his car was hit by a train north of Townsend.

Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan said the train was traveling north when the operators saw a vehicle approaching the railroad crossing on Springville Lane. Initial reports provided to the sheriff indicate the vehicle was approaching the crossing and not slowing down.

MTN News Man airlifted to Great Falls after a train collided with a vehicle in Broadwater County

Meehan said the train put on the emergency brake but was unable to stop before crashing into the vehicle, trapping a man in the vehicle.

A local electrician who was passing by was able to use his tools to cut the man out. The driver was taken to Great Falls for treatment. There’s no word yet on his condition.