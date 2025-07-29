Man charged with negligent homicide for hitting pedestrian with vehicle in Missoula

UPDATE: 7:06 p.m.- July 29, 2025

Missoula Police responded to a collision in the 1100 block of West Broadway at around 12 p.m. on Tuesday, where an adult male was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, according to a MPD press release.

Initial investigations indicate a vehicle left the roadway, striking the pedestrian on the sidewalk.

A second pedestrian was hit by tree debris that was dislodged from the crash. That person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The 33-year-old male driver, who remained on the scene and cooperated with law enforcement, was later arrested for negligent homicide.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact MPD at 406-552-6300 and reference case number 2025-32940.

(first report: 12:52 p.m. - July 29, 2025)

A section of West Broadway has been shut down after a pedestrian was hit and killed by an SUV at around 12 p.m. Tuesday.

The incident happened in the 1100 block of West Broadway between Citi Lodge motel and the Poverello Center.

That section of the road is closed as of 12:45 p.m. and traffic is being diverted as the Missoula Police Department investigates the incident.

Melissa Rafferty/MTN News Law enforcement on the scene of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in the 1000 block of West Broadway in Missoula on July 29, 2025.

No information has been released about the victim.

The driver of the vehicle has been taken to the Missoula Police Department to be interviewed, which MPD spokeswoman Whitney Bennett said is protocol for a fatal crash such as this one.

