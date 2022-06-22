Watch
Man dies following Flathead River rafting accident

West Glacier Drowning Map
MTN News
Posted at 9:37 AM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22

WEST GLACIER - A man died Tuesday afternoon in a rafting accident in Northwest Montana.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News the man died following a rafting accident on the Flathead River.

Sheriff Heino said a call came in late Tuesday afternoon of a man who fell out of his raft north of West Glacier.

Flathead County Search and Rescue and Two Bear Air responded and found the deceased man near the Blankenship Bridge.

Sheriff Heino said the identity of the male is not being released at this time.

Developing story. Check back for updates.

