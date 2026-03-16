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Man dies in crash during dust storm in Treasure County

hysham montana
MTN News
hysham montana
Man dies in crash during dust storm in Treasure County
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A 79-year-old man from Laurel died in a three-vehicle crash during a dust storm on Interstate 94 in Treasure County on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

The crash happened shortly before noon at mile marker 78 near Hysham, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

A Freightliner commercial vehicle was eastbound on the highway at a reduced speed during a dust storm when a Honda Pilot driven by the Laurel man ran into the back of the trailer.

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The MHP crash report says that after the collision, the Honda came to rest in the road and was then struck by a second commercial vehicle.

The Honda was pushed into the median and the driver, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

The patrol states he was not wearing a seat belt.

The drivers of the commercial vehicles were not injured.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected as factors in the collision.

Man dies in crash during dust storm in Treasure County

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