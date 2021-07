BILLINGS — One man died and a woman was injured in a Sunday night ATV accident in Laurel.

The accident happened just before 9 p.m. in the alley between 12th Avenue and 13th Avenue, along the 1100 block.

The man was flown to a Billings hospital by helicopter and later died. The woman was taken to Billings by ambulance, but her injuries are described as non-life threatening.

According to the Laurel Police Department, alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.