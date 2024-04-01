Man dies in weekend fatal crash involving go cart in Missoula

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department responded to an incident involving two vehicles near South 3rd Street West and Stonybrook Drive. just after 11 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

MPD reports the incident involved a collision that occurred between a Subaru Outback and a go-cart.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a 27-year-old man who was driving the go-cart was injured.

MTN News

Despite receiving immediate medical attention was pronounced dead at the scene, a news release states.

The 17-year-old female driver of the Subaru Outback was taken to a nearby hospital without any visible injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.