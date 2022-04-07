Man hospitalized after waving gun, threatening suicide in downtown Kalispell

KALISPELL - A man waving a gun in downtown Kalispell threatening to commit suicide Wednesday afternoon is now at a local hospital for mental health treatment.

Kalispell Police responded to a report of a suicidal man walking near the VFW bar in downtown Kalispell just before 1:00 p.m.

Kalispell police found the man outside of the Flathead County courthouse and set up a safety perimeter while they negotiated with the man.

According to Kalispell Chief of Police Doug Overman, the man pleaded with officers to shoot him while making numerous motions with the gun during the negotiations.

After several minutes, officers deployed less-lethal rounds multiple times and took the man into custody with no injuries.

The man was taken to Logan Health for mental health treatment.

Anyone with any video or information about the incident is asked to contact KPD Lt. Jordan Venezio at 406-758-7789.