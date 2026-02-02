Man killed in Jefferson County crash, children in the vehicle survive

HELENA — The Montana Highway Patrol reports a man died in a vehicle crash on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Jefferson County.

According to the report, a 36-year-old man from Helena was traveling north on I-15 between Boulder and Jefferson City. Two children were also in the vehicle.

MHP says the vehicle moved into the left-hand lane around mile marker 169 to pass slower traffic and drifted off the left side of the road. The vehicle then re-entered the roadway and slid across both lanes, colliding with the guardrail.

The collision with the guardrail caused the vehicle to roll, and the driver was ejected. According to the report, he was not wearing a seat belt.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found the man deceased. Both children were seat-belted into the vehicle and sustained minor injuries. They were transported to St. Peter’s Health for treatment.

