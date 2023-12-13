Man reported missing from Libby found deceased

LIBBY — Authorities have found the body of a man who was reported missing late last month in the Libby area.

Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short reports the body of Johnny Lee Hantz was found near his side-by-side in the Huson Peak area off Quartz Creek Road shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Hantz's dog Chester was found alive and was taken to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

The 72-year-old Hantz was last seen leaving Libby on Tuesday, November 28 driving northbound on Montana Highway 37.

Sheriff Short says an investigation is continuing.