Man struck, killed by train near Libby; authorities seek help identifying victim

LIBBY — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man who was struck and killed by a train north of Libby on Monday night.

Deputies responded to the scene at approximately 10:44 p.m. after receiving a report of a person struck by a train. They found a deceased male on the tracks.

BNSF employees told investigators the man had been sitting on the tracks facing away from the oncoming train. The crew was unable to stop the train in time, and the man was struck and killed.

No identification was found on the victim, prompting authorities to seek public assistance in determining his identity.

The man is described as white, approximately 60 years of age or older, standing between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet tall with a medium build. He had a scruffy salt-and-pepper colored beard measuring approximately 2 to 3 inches in length.

He was wearing an oversized blue coat, an orange Carhartt shirt and black Army-style combat boots, approximately size 11. He was also wearing a leather belt with an "ASARCO" belt buckle.

The Sheriff's Office is asking members of the public to check on friends, family members or acquaintances who may be unaccounted for and fit this description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 406-293-4112 Ext. 5.

The investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as they become available.

