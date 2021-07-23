Watch
Marias Fair returns to Shelby

Posted at 6:00 PM, Jul 22, 2021
SHELBY — Excitement is in the air in the town of Shelby as the Marias Fair is back in town.

The event officially kicked off at the fairgrounds on Thursday, July 22, and runs through Sunday, July 25.

Fair director Ramona Kinyon said, “We’re very excited, the Marias Fair Board is excited! We actually had a really hard time deciding to cancel it last year, but that was what needed to be done. We have a great lineup of events for the weekend!”

Fair vendor Kent Messmer said, “People are definitely ready to get out and start to have fun.”

“We have worked really hard to make this happen, so it’s great to see it all come together, I would have never been able to do it without my team,” said Kinyon.

Here is the schedule for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:

Friday, July 23
All Day
4-H Livestock Shows Throughout Day (More Info: 4-H Schedule of Events)
7 am - 6 pmShelby FFA Barbacoa Compeition [Big Tent]
10:00 am4-H Exhibit Building Opens
12:00 noonExhibit Buildings Open (Free Admission to Midway, Vendors, Exhibits)
12:00-8 pmKids Inflatable Fun Zone Open (Free Act Entertainment)
4:00 pmCarnival & Midway Open
7:00 pmPRCA Marias River Stampede Rodeo [Grandstands]
Featuring PRCA Clown, Trick Riders, FFA Heifer Auction, Kids Boot Race and more
9:00 pmLive Music by Eryn Bent [Grandstands]
9:00 pmExhibit Buildings Close
MidnightCarnival & Midway Closes

Saturday, July 24

TBARodeo Slack (FREE Admission)
10:00 am4-H Exhibit Building Opens (More Info: 4-H Schedule of Events)
11:00 amMarias Fair Parade [Mainstreet Shelby]
2021 Theme: Toole Time - Built to Last!
All floats welcome to park at the fairgrounds for the day!
12:00 noonExhibit Buildings Open (Free Admission to Midway, Vendors, Exhibits)
12:00-1 pmPony Rides for Kids [4-H Horse Arena]
12:00-8 pmKids Inflatable Fun Zone Open (Free Act Entertainment)
12:00 pmCarnival & Midway Open
3:00 pm4-H Market Livestock Sale [Seewald Barn]
(Online Bidding will also be available at jerrycollinsauctions.com)
6:00 pm4-H Horse Project Participants "Tough Enough to Wear Pink" Grand Entry [Grandstands]
6:30 pmOpen Class Exhibits Dismissed
7:00 pmPRCA Marias River Stampede Rodeo [Grandstands]
Featuring PRCA Clown, Trick Riders, Kids Boot Race and more
"Tough Enough to Wear Pink" Night
9:00 pmLive Music by Bucky Beaver Ground Grippers [Grandstands]
9:00 pmExhibit Buildings Close
MidnightCarnival & Midway Closes

Sunday, July 25

12:00 pmExhibit Buildings Open (Free Admission to Midway, Vendors, Exhibits)
(Open Class Exhibits limited, as most already picked up)
12:00 pmCarnival & Midway Open
5:00 pmDemolition Derby [Grandstands]
with Kids Power Wheels Derby
(Main Derby Classes: 1970 & Newer Chain & Go, Herby, Class 4 Weld)
DuskFireworks! (Cancelled due to extreme fire danger)
MidnightCarnival & Midway Closes

Click here for more information on the Marias Fair website.

