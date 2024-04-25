Mason Moore Foundation grant to help Helena police buy new body armor

HELENA — The Helena Police Department will get new external body armor plates thanks to a grant from the Mason Moore Foundation.

Helena City Commissioners unanimously voted to accept the grant at their regular meeting on Monday night.

The $6,670 grant will cover the cost of adding 20 external body armor plates to HPD patrol vehicles.

According to the grant application, the plates can withstand higher-powered rifle ammunition, giving officers increased protection.

Jodi Moore started the Mason Moore Foundation following the death of her husband, Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore. Deputy Moore was shot and killed in the line duty in 2017 near Three Forks.

Part of the foundation's mission is to help law enforcement agencies cover the cost of additional training and equipment.

Between 2019 and 2023 the foundation has awarded more than $164,000 to Montana law enforcement agencies.

To learn more, visit the Mason Moore Foundation website.