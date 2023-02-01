Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Mechanical issue prompts ski lift evacuation at Whitefish Mountain Resort

Whitefish Mountain Resort
MTN News file photo
Whitefish Mountain Resort in Whitefish
Whitefish Mountain Resort
Posted at 3:04 PM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 17:04:04-05

WHITEFISH – Riders were evacuated from a malfunctioning ski lift at Whitefish Mountain Resort on Wednesday.

According to a social media post, Chair 4 had to be stopped due to a mechanical issue at 9:40 a.m. and riders were evacuated by rope.

Everyone was safely removed from Chair 4 by approximately 12:35 p.m. “We're committed to trying to remedy their situations,” the post reads.

Chairs 7, 8 and 11 and the Bigfoot T-Bar were also stopped so that staff could assist with the evacuation on Chair 4.

Additionally, Chair 2 didn't run on Wednesday.

This is not the first time there has been an issue with a lift this winter at Whitefish Mountain Resort.

Mechanical issues with a ski lift forced people to be evacuated on Dec. 28, 2022. Chairs 1 and 2 were closed following that incident.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch original reports from MTN News