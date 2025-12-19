Menorahs shine light on Montana Jewish community at the Capitol

HELENA — Thursday, Jewish communities from across the Treasure State lit eight menorahs in the Capitol Rotunda.

Around five thousand people make up the Jewish community in Montana, and their light shines this Hanukkah.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Eight menorahs were lit at the state capitol.

“Light will always overcome darkness, good will always overcome evil, we saw it then, we see it now, and we live in a state where our neighbors remind us every single day that they will stand with the Jewish people and we will stand with them together," Rabbi Chaim Bruk said. "So we gather with the simple idea of lighting candles to remind ourselves and those around us that illuminations always wins.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News The Jewish community gathered at the state capitol in celebration of Hanukkah.

Latkes and other Hanukkah treats were served, and the Montana Jewish Project and the Montana Association of Jewish Communities passed out dreidels, coins, and mini menorahs.

(Watch Rabbi Chaim Bruk reflect on recent tragedies like the mass shooting at Bondi Beach)

The community encourages those who are not Jewish to light a menorah in their window in solidarity with the lives lost in acts of antisemitism.

