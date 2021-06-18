MEPA issued for 16-year-old Darby girl

MISSOULA — A Missing/Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 16-year-old girl from Darby who was last seen Monday.

Kendra Arlene Rose Roberts ran away from her home in Darby around 12 p.m. on June 14, according to the Montana Department of Justice.

She was reported to have left on foot, but may possibly be with a friend in a black, lifted GMC truck. She may also be headed to Missoula.

There is concern for Kendra's safety and well-being.

She is white with green eyes and black hair. She is 5'7" tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a sweatshirt with black Nike sweatpants.

If you have any information about Kendra, you're asked to contact the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office at 406-363-3033 or call 911.