UPDATE: Missing Billings woman found safe

UPDATE: The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Pamela Mary Worth has been canceled.

Pamela has been found and is safe, according to the Billings Police Department.

No further details were available.



(first report)

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Billings Police Department for 71-year-old Pamela Mary Worth.

She is described as a white female, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 170 pounds with hazel eyes and gray hair.

Pamela last spoke with family on February 3 but has not been seen or heard from since. She is not with her vehicle and there is no known direction of travel or destination.

Pamela suffers from several medical issues and there is concern for her welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8460, or dial 911.