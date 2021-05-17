MEPA Issued for Phillip James Pierre Jr.

HELENA — A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Helena Police Department. Phillip James Pierre Jr., a 59 year old Native American male, has gone missing.

Phillip is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 250lbs, he has brown eyes and black hair. He has numerous tattoos on his arms, legs, and chest. His tattoos include two feathers with a heart and rose on his right forearm, a tiger with skulls also on his right arm, and a heart with rose and spade tattooed on his left calf. He also has roses, a tribal design, and a heart tattoo on his chest.

Phillip was last heard from on Thursday, May 13th around 5:30 p.m. in Helena. At the time of last contact, he had just traveled from Missoula to Helena but left all of his medication and personal belongings in Missoula. Phillip suffers from several medical conditions and without those medications, there is concern for his well-being. If you have any information on Phillip Pierre Jr., please call the Helena Police Department at 406-442-3233 or dial 911.