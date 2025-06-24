Watch Now
Miss Missoula crowned 2025 Miss Montana in Butte

Miss Missoula Haley Joy Tate is crowned 2025 Miss Montana in Butte June 21st.
BUTTE - There she is … the new Miss Montana and Miss Montana Teen were selected in Butte Saturday evening. The crown for Miss Montana 2025 went to Miss Missoula Haley Joy Tate, and the Miss Montana Teen crown went to Miss Flathead Valley Mary Grace Kunffke.
Fourteen young women from around the state participated in the 75th annual event held for the first time in Butte at the Mother Lode Theater. Organizers say they want to keep the annual event in Butte.

