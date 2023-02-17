UPDATE: 12-year-old Missoula boy reported missing found safe

UPDATED: 10:31 a.m. - Feb. 17, 2023

HELENA - The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for 12-year-old Cade Kruger has been canceled.

The Montana Department of Justice reports Cade has been located and is safe.

The University of Montana Police Department thanks everyone for their assistance.

(first report: 9:59 a.m. - Feb. 17, 2023)

HELENA - The University of Montana Police Department has requested a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) be issued for 12-year-old Cade Kruger.

Cade is 4' 10" tall and weighs 60 pounds. He has brown hair, and brown eyes.

Cade was last seen at home in the university housing in Missoula on Thursday wearing black pajamas with no coat or shoes.

He is not dressed for the weather and does not have his medication with him.

There is concern for Cade’s well-being and safety.

Anyone with information about Cade Kruge is asked to contact UMPD at 406-243-6131 or call 911.