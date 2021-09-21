Missing-Endangered Person Advisory issued for 58-year old Missoula woman

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for Penny Elizabeth Bridgeman, at the request of the Missoula Police Department.

Penny, 58 years old, has been missing since August 24th.

The advisory says that Penny suffers from an intellectual disability that has her functioning at a rate similar to a 12-year-old.

Her cell phone pinged on Tuesday, September 21, in Butte at around 11:30 a.m. but attempts to locate her have not been successful.

There is no known direction of travel or description of what she was last seen wearing.

Penny is 4 feet 11 inches tall, 115 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on Penny, please call the Missoula Police at 406-552-6300, or call 911.