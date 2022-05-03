Missing-Endangered Person Advisory issued for Fergus County man

GREAT FALLS — (UPDATE, 8:25 p.m.) The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for John Murphy has been canceled. John has been located and is safe.
Anyone who sees Murphy or has information that may help is asked to call the Lewistown Police Department at 406-535-1800, or call 911.
(1st REPORT, 6:17 p.m.) The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for John Lachlen Murphy of Lewistown.
The advisory says that Murphy was last seen at about 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
He left his residence in his Town & Country van in an unknown direction of travel.
The vehicle is a 2006 gold Chrysler Town and County van, with Montana license plate G3925.
Murphy has a heart condition, and also suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s. There is concern for his well-being and safety.
Murphy is 89 years old; 5'6" tall; and about 158 pounds.
