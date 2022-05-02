Watch
Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for Hamilton man

Posted at 6:46 PM, May 01, 2022
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for 89-year-old Mario Locatelli of Hamilton.

Mario left his home in Hamilton on Saturday, headed to Parawon, UT.  He did not arrive at his destination and has not been seen since.  There is concern for Mario's safety as he suffers from dementia.

Mario is described as white, 140 pounds, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and bald with blue eyes. He was believed to be driving a gray 2018 Toyota Tacoma Double pickup, license MG0AT.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office at (406) 363-3033, or call 911.

