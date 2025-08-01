Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for Missoula girl

MISSOULA — A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Missoula Police Department for a local teenager.

Law enforcement has reason to believe that 16-year-old Lyza Rose Gersitz-McClain is in danger.

There are reports to law enforcement that Lyza and a male juvenile are headed to Rathdrum, Idaho, to meet up with a stranger.

The vehicle they are travelling in is a 1997 Tan GMC Sierra, with a Montana personalized plate TH3DUCK.

Anyone with information about Lyza is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or dial 911.