Missing Glacier National Park climber found deceased

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — A missing hiker from Colorado reported missing in Glacier National Park earlier this week has been found deceased.

Glacier National Park officials say Adam Fuselier, 32, from Castle Pines, Colorado was found by National Park Service ground searchers at approximately 11:00 a.m. Friday.

The cause of his death is still under investigation.

The family last heard from Fuselier on Tuesday afternoon. Rangers were alerted on Wednesday morning that he was overdue from his Reynolds Mountain climb. Rangers located his vehicle at Logan Pass later that day.

The ground search for Fuselier began on Wednesday, August 30 in rainy, windy, and foggy conditions.

Two Bear Air joined the search on Thursday as the weather improved. Friday morning, a USFS helicopter joined air search operations, with an additional 50 searchers, a dog team, and two helicopters deployed for the search.

The park and Fuselier’s family would like to thank visitors for calls to the tip line that directly contributed to finding Fuselier’s remains. Credible tips from hikers who had contact with Fuselier helped narrow the search area.

Fuselier's body was transported from Reynolds Mountain to West Glacier by a US Forest Service helicopter based out of the Hungry Horse Ranger District.

