Missing person alert issued for Sidney man

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Richland County Sheriff's Office.

Earl Raymond Bird, a 86 year old white male, has gone missing. Earl was last seen around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday just north of Sidney.

He missed an appointment this morning which is out of character for him and he has not been seen or heard from since.

Earl requires oxygen and is believed to be running low.

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 175lbs, he has blue eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be driving a 2010 silver Chevy Colorado pickup with Montana license plate BSW424.

If you have any information on Earl, please contact the Richland County Sheriff's Office at 406-433-2919 or dial 911 .