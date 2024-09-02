Missoula-area propane explosion sends one person to the hospital

MISSOULA — A man was hurt in a propane explosion on Monday morning west of Missoula

The Missoula Rural Fire District was called out shortly after 8:30 a.m. to the 6400 block of U.S. Highway 10 West for a reported vehicle explosion with a burn victim.

Crews arrived to find a vehicle with significant damage and a male with serious burn injuries to his upper body. MFRD Battalion Chief Ron Lubke says there was no fire following the initial explosion.

MRFD firefighters and ambulance personnel treated the patient at the scene and before he was taken to St. Patrick Hospital for treatment. No further information about the patient’s injuries or his condition are available at this time.

Investigators have determined the victim had left a propane camp stove in his vehicle overnight and the propane had leaked filling the vehicle with highly flammable propane gas. Lubke said when the male tried to start the vehicle the propane gas ignited.

MRFD offers the following safety tips when using or storing propane or propane fire appliances:

