Missoula celebrates new trail system with 2.5 miles of paths and 300 acres of open space

MISSOULA - A ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning celebrated the opening of 2.5 miles of new trails and 300 acres of open space offering views of the Missoula Valley.

"Having this trail connection here has really been a way in which we've been able to be more inclusive for all residents in the valley here. It's really an incredible effort," Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis said.

The new trail system is located in the North Hills, previously inaccessible but now available through the Bluebird Preserve.

Check out the new trails and open spaces available in Missoula:

Community member Bert Lindler is ready for a new morning hike with his companions.

"These are my friends, Pika and Moki," Lindler said.

When asked what he was doing with Pika and Moki, Lindler replied: "Well, they need to explore the new trail."

Cynthia Carranza/MTN News Bert Lindler with Mika and Poki

The outdoor adventures were made possible through a combination of efforts from Five Valleys Land Trust, Republic Services and community support through a 2006 bond and 2018 levy.

"Many folks in the developing communities in the west of Missoula will have access to open space, recreation, and the spiritual benefits of becoming part of nature," Lindler said.

While Republic Services owns the land, which is near the Missoula Landfill, and Five Valleys Land Trust holds the conservation easement, the city will manage it.

Missoula Parks and Recreation Conservation Lands Manager Jeff Gicklhorn emphasized proper trail etiquette.

"As always, pack it in, pack it out. Please pick up after yourself and your dog. We do have trash service at the trailhead, and so we do come and pick up trash twice a week. So please bring your trash out. Don't leave it on the landscape. Keep it better than when you arrived," Gicklhorn said.

The new trail system operates seasonally.

"So in the summer from April 1st to September 30th, we expand to about a 5 or 4.5 mile trail system and then the winter it shrinks down to about a 2 mile trail system," Gicklhorn said.

While there's more access around the Bluebird Preserve now, the trails do not connect to Waterworks Hill.

