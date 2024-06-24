Missoula City Council to vote on urban camping ordinance

MISSOULA — The Missoula City Council will vote Monday evening on an ordinance about where the unhoused can shelter outside.

This is also known as urban camping within the city the limits.

The previous meeting on this issue went to nearly 4 a.m.

The proposed ordinance would prohibit the homeless from setting up tents in several parks and would limit when the unhoused people could camp between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

After 8 a.m., the unhoused would need to remove their camp. The ordinance would then prohibit camping between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The measure would also create a permit system for those who live in their vehicles.

The Missoula City Council meeting will take place on Monday at 6 p.m. at 140 West Pine Street.