MISSOULA — Missoula County has decided to look at issues surrounding the feral horses that roam Upper Miller Creek.

The animals have traveled the hills between Miller Creek and south into the Bitterroot Valley for decades, and it's not uncommon to see them grazing in yards or walking down sidewalks.

Watch to learn the latest about the feral horses roaming in the Upper Miller Creek area:

Missoula County exploring options for upper Miller Creek horses

The Montana Department of Livestock told MTN earlier this year that while there are other feral horse herds in Montana, this situation is unique, as the herd roams freely in the neighborhoods and parks.

At least three foals were born this summer.

It is not clear under state law which agency, if any, has jurisdiction to manage feral horses in Montana.

Watch previous coverage: An up close look at Missoula's wild horses:

An up close look at Missoula's wild horses

The community is divided. Some love having the herd around, but others don't — and many worry about safety for both the animals and people. At least one horse was hit by a vehicle and died.

Others insist deer are a bigger nuisance for homeowners.

Missoula County is now starting the process to explore options. What should be done, if anything?

The county plans to bring together experts in land and livestock management, ecology and law enforcement.

Early next year, the public can weigh in on any ideas that come from that. People have a chance to weigh in by clicking here.