Missoula County Public Schools continuing to allow Pride flag, despite OPI letter

MISSOULA— The City of Missoula adopted the Pride flag as an official city flag in June.

The decision came following the passage of a Montana law banning Pride flags from being flown in government buildings and schools.

City and state legislation is rippling into the classrooms. The Montana Office of Public Instruction (OP) recently sent a reminder to schools across the state to comply with the law regarding DEI and gender identity instruction.

The message referred to House Bill 819, which limits specific flags and banners on government property, including public schools. House Bill 417, which highlights the need for parents' written consent for instruction on gender identity, is also mentioned.

OPI states personal, political, or activist flags are not permitted; only officially recognized government flags are allowed.

However, in Missoula, the Pride flag has been government-sanctioned since June and is being displayed within Missoula County Public Schools, and has been since the Missoula City Council passed the resolution.

"Our district respects state guidelines regarding the display of flags in government buildings. The Pride flag aligns with these requirements. MCPS is not in violation of the law, OPI's guidance or board policy. At MCPS, we are committed to fostering an inclusive and welcoming environment for all students, families and staff," MCPS said in a statement to MTN.

The City of Missoula is not alone in flying the Pride flag. Bozeman also made it an official city flag in July.

