Missoula County Public Schools marking Suicide Prevention Week

MISSOULA - Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) is launching a gun safety initiative this week as part of Suicide Prevention Week to help protect students during mental health crises.

The MCPS Secure Storage Campaign aims to prevent youth suicide and unintentional shootings by limiting access to firearms in homes.

Free trigger locks are now available at all MCPS high schools and middle schools. Families can visit any of the six schools to receive two combination trigger locks and up to five cable locks at no cost.

Safe Kids Missoula has donated two biometric safes as part of the initiative. Families picking up locks can enter a drawing to win one of the safes.

The campaign addresses a critical public health issue in Montana. According to an MCPS press release, suicide is the leading cause of death for Montana teens.

Nearly 70% of Montana youth suicides involve a firearm, and the risk is higher in homes with guns compared to those without firearms.

Research shows that gun safety measures like secure storage are essential for preventing tragic outcomes during mental health crises.

If someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 or text "MT" to the crisis text line at 741741.

