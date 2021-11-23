Missoula PD seeking information on man reported missing

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department is reaching out to Idaho residents for help in finding a man who has been missing.

Michael Lopez, 71, was traveling from Missoula to Caldwell, Idaho, through the Salmon, Challis, Stanley route.

Lopez is 5’10” tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and balding gray hair. Lopez has a pacemaker and other health issues.

A Missing and Endangered Person’s Advisory (MEPA) notes Lopez was traveling in a 1999 green Dodge Ram 2500 with Montana license plate 771170B.

Lopez's phone last pinged in Challis around noon on Nov. 10, according to an alert from Idaho State Police (ISP).

People living in the area and have seen his vehicle or him are asked to contact local law enforcement on call 9-1-1.

ISP is also asking people who have any cameras that face the roads along the route to check to see if a vehicle matching the description passed by.